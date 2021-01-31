The Kampung Penabai Kuala Tutong Beach was the focus of fishing enthusiasts taking part in the Fishing Competition organised by the Kampung Penabai Kuala Tutong Consultative Council yesterday morning.

Over 160 participants from the four districts took part in the competition. 3 categories were up for competition which are angler who can bring up the heaviest fish category, fastest angler category and record breaker category with the 2018 record standing at 11.9 kilogrammes. Awang Haji Yaakub bin Haji Ismail, Acting Head of Kampung Penabai Kuala Tutong as the event’s chairman explained that the competition is held to unite and foster closer relations among the village residents and members of the consultative council.

Awang Sufian bin Ishak emerged champion in the fastest angler category by obtaining an “Utik” fish. Meanwhile, Awang Firdaus bin Qurar won the heaviest fish category. Prizes were presented by Awang Haji Haizul Rizal bin Haji Yahya, Acting Assistant Tutong District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei