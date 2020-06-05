The Minister of Education during the media conference also explained that the field of education is exempt from experiencing the changing daily procedures due to the effects of COVID-19. Thus, the Ministry of Education believes the implementation of online learning and teaching is inline with the Industrial Revolutionary Era 4.0 approach and it is the way forward in the field of education.

Thus, improvements and consolidation in the control of teaching and learning methods based on technology will continue to be implemented during post-COVID-19. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religious Affairs will continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Health to obtain the latest development and advice in accordance with current condition. Apart from that, cooperation from all parties involved is required to ensure the well-being and safety of the school community is guaranteed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei