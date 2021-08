A local man was a victim of a fatal road accident which occurred yesterday early morning.

The Royal Brunei Police Force in its media statement said that the victim lost control of his vehicle before hitting a concrete lamp post at a junction in Kampung Sungai Kebun. The cause of the incident is under investigation. The Royal Brunei Police Force would like to advice the public to always be cautious while driving and to abide to the speed limit set.

Source: Radio Television Brunei