A local employee passed away yesterday morning after being hit in a car accident at the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge in Temburong District.

Early investigation found that the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was believed to be arranging safety cones before starting her duty at the said bridge. A saloon car driven at high speed then crashed into the cones and the victim, who was then thrown into the river.

The victim was successfully taken out of the river and was rushed to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital whereupon she was pronounced dead on arrival. The Royal Brunei Police Force is conducting further investigation to identify the cause of the incident.

Source: Radio Television Brunei