To support the Ministry of Health’s efforts in ensuring the availability of blood stock in the country, the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF in collaboration with the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital conducted a Blood Donation Campaign.

The campaign held at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital Blood Donation Centre since 23rd August, ended on 26th August. 80 staff and personnel donated blood in support of the Blood Donation Centre’s mission, and at the same time, the efforts continued throughout the week to comply with the COVID-19 prevention measures. The campaign aims to further strengthen mutual assistance and social responsibility in the Ministry of Defence and the RBAF as well as support the government and people in tackling COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei