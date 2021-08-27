Brunei Darussalam is still in the Southwest Monsoon season. Generally, last week’s weather was influenced by local wind effects with the development of thundershowers over the inland areas in the afternoon, crossing the country and moving out towards the sea at night.

Currently, the weather condition is still influenced by the local wind effects and active weather is still expected until end of this month. Thundershowers over the inland areas in the afternoon and moving out towards the sea at night are still expected. Wind speed may reach up to 40 kilometres per hour during or near heavy showers, and sea state is expected to reach 1 metre during showers.

In this regard, the public is advised to take note of the risk of flash floods especially at low-lying and flood prone areas during heavy showers or thundershowers, as well as fallen trees during gusty condition. The public, road users and fisherman are advised to always be up to date with the latest weather forecast, advisory and warnings, and take precaution measures to ensure safety.

Latest weather information, advisories and warnings can be accessed through the Brunei WX application, contact Weather Line 114, visit the website at ‘met.gov.bn’ or follow the Facebook page and Instagram ‘@bruneiweather’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei