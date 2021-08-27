Examination results for the Brunei-Cambridge G.C.E ‘O’, ‘AS’ & ‘A’ Level as well as the IGCSE for the May/June 2021 session is out.

For the BC GCE ‘O’, ‘AS’ & ‘A’ Level and IGCSE, one thousand 347 candidates sat for the exams. From the figure, 143 candidates took 5 to 10 subjects, with 62 candidates or 43.36 per cent obtained 5 ‘O’ level credits and above.

For the BC GCE ‘AS’ Level, 1,339 candidates sat for the exam, with 1,325 candidates or 98.95 per cent obtained at least 1 subject. 1,156 candidates or 86.33 per cent obtained at least 2 subjects, and 805 candidates or 60.12 per cent obtained at least 3 subjects, a drop by 0.56 per cent from the previous year.

Meanwhile for the BC GCE ‘A’ level examination, out of 97 candidates who sat for the exam, 33 candidates or 34.02 per cent obtained at least 2 subjects. 70 candidates or 72.16 per cent obtained at least 1 subject.

In light of the COVID-19 situation in the country, result slips will be distributed via online for private candidates at the Ministry of Education’s website.

For more information email to ‘exam.dept@moe.gov.bn’ or ‘jbtpeperiksaan.helpdesk@moe.gov.bn’, or contact the number 238 0630 or 238 0776.

Source: Radio Television Brunei