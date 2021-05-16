Empowering the Red Crescent youth group and volunteers as the catalyst towards humanitarian activities by equipping them with knowledge, skills and capabilities based on the Wawasan Negara 2035 are among the four main policies outlined under the Five-Year Strategic Action Plan 2020 to 2025 of the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society. The matter was stated by Awang Haji Mohd Suhaimi bin Haji Ibrahim, President of the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society, in conjunction with the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2021 and the 73rd Anniversary of Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society. He added that the Strategic Action Plan emphasizes the public welfare, well-being and safety as the key factor as well as to develop the organization capacity comprehensively by establishing the National Headquarters and Training Centre.

According to Awang Haji Mohd Suhaimi, the organisation’s development is hoped to improve the governance, policies as well as laws and administration structures that are community friendly and efficient in providing comprehensive and sustainable community services and humanitarian aid. To generate a sustainable source of income without relying on government assistance and even courtesy from the corporate partners. To improve and intensify efforts to address the well-being and safety of the public and provide first aid training infrastructure, life-saving methods, disaster management assistance as well as road safety, climate change threats and also provide humanitarian aid at the mukim and kampong levels

With the theme, Empowering the Well-being of the Society, the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society also established a special team, the Civil Emergency Response Team. It is hoped to mutually facilitate the government agencies in dealing with emergency response, disaster management and humanitarian aid at the national, regional and international levels. The President of Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society also said that the Civil Emergency Response Team is recognized by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC as well as the International Committee of Red Cross, ICRC in providing the regional and international humanitarian aid missions that have undergone regional humanitarian training programmes and possess competency training as well as search and rescue works certification aside from the provision of professional logistics and humanitarian aid.

Source: Radio Television Brunei