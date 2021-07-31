Oratory competitions are able to improve public speaking skills, apart from acting as a practical experience for students. The 9th English Oratory Competition for private schools held yesterday morning saw the participation of 11 private schools. It took place at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Yayasan Secondary School.

Prizes were presented by Doctor Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati Binti Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education. The overall champion who took home the trophy sponsored by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia haji Awang Abu Bakar Bin Haji Apong was Muhammad Ryyan Wazien Bin Haji Abdul Aziz, from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Yayasan Secondary School. The competition among others is hoped to increase the students’ confidence in public speaking.

Source: Radio Television Brunei