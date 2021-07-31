Stage performances in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam 75th Birthday Celebration continue to be held, 30th July night.

The festive stage in Temburong District featured a PENTARAMA performance organized by the Nationhood Unit, Strategic Communications Division and the District Information Branches, Information Department. In attendance was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council. Also present was the Acting Temburong District Officer. This year, the PENTARAMA focused more on COVID-19 awareness such as the National Vaccination Program which is actively being carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, the Dakwah Songs Acoustic Performance by Abdus Salam and The Brothers highlighted the festive stage at the open area in front of Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital in Tutong District. Present was Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, Co-Chairman of the Special Performance and Secretary of the Festive Stage Event for Tutong District.

The Festive Stage in the capital, the Brunei Darussalam Martial Arts Combination Performance from ‘Perguruan Silat Betawi 3’ was held. Six groups performed various martial arts styles. It aimed to strengthen relations between martial arts from various streams.

