Electricity consumption in Georgia was down by 4.5 percent year-on-year to 6.1 TWh in the first half of 2020, which was mainly due to lockdown and related decreased economic activity amid COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Georgian investment company Galt & Taggart.

The decline was most significant in second quarter of 2020 (-10.7 percent year-on-year). Due to the economic restrictions caused by COVID-19, the ministry of economy forecasts 5.8 percent year-on-year decrease in annual consumption of 2020.

Electricity consumption dynamics of certain consumer groups in first quarter of 2020 are explained by legislative changes. In the reporting period, consumption by eligible consumers (also known as direct consumers) was up by 52.8 percent year-on-year, while distribution licensees’ consumption was down by 11.2 percent year-on-year. From the group of distribution licensees, Energo-pro Georgia’s consumption reduced the most (-17.2 percent year-on-year), as its several subscribers were registered as direct consumers.

Moreover, their share in overall domestic consumption increased from 12.7 percent in first half of 2018 to 21.4 percent in first half of 2020.

Telasi’s consumption decreased most significantly by 21.2 percent second quarter of 2020, and consumption by eligible consumers was down by 16.2 percent year-on-year.

The decline, apart from COVID-19 restrictions, can be also explained by decreased economic activity of certain companies operating in crypto-currency business, said the company.

Source: TREND News Agency