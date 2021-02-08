Applications for the Educational Loan Scheme, SBPP for the 2021/2022 academic session is now open until Saturday, the 27th of February 2021.

Interested applicants are required to apply for at least one programme offered by a local public higher education institution through the HECAS system.

Applicants are also required to submit a softcopy of their application form via e-mail to sbpp@moe.gov.bn, aside from that to send the hardcopy of the related documents including the SBPP and HECAS application forms to the Scholarship Section, Fifth Floor, Block C, Ministry of Education before the SBPP application closing date. The SBPP application is only offered once a year.

Applicants who have not received their official results are required to submit the predicted results from their institutions. However, the result of the application will be based on their actual official results. Unsuccessful applicants who meet the entry requirements of the programmes applied for, can send a letter of appeal to the Scholarship Section for consideration. The SBPP application form as well as the terms and conditions can be obtained from the Ministry of Education’s website at www.moe.gov.bn. For further inquiries, contact the SBPP secretariat via email, sbpp@moe.gov.bn or call 2380019 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei