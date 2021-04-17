Over 2,500 pairs of Hari Raya clothes were received in the Yadan bi Yadin programme, which is a ‘kebersamaan’ programme organised by the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA through the Faculty of Arabic in collaboration with Atha Sendirian Berhad.

The clothes are the donations from the public since the programme was first opened to the public from the 22nd of March 2021 to 5th of April 5 2021. The handing over ceremony for charity donations of raya clothes in conjunction with Ramadhan Mubarak was held yesterday morning.

The donations were presented by Dr. Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA. 50 selected UNISSA staff and undergraduated as well as Atha Sendiri Berhad staff received the donations. The donations will be distributed to the public TODAY, the 18th of April from 2 to 4 in the afternoon. The same event will also be held on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of April from 2 to 4 in the afternoon on the 3rd Floor, Annajat Complex in Beribi. Among the objectives of the program is to cultivate and encourage the undergraduates to work in teams in charitable activities and community service.

