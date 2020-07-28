The Ministry of Health has received donations which are as Corporate Social Responsibility from donors to facilitate the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, specifically the Ministry of Health to together curb the COVID-19 outbreak in Brunei Darussalam.

The Embassy of the Republic of France has contributed a cheque amounting to 12 Thousand 200 Dollars, which was handed over by His Excellency Christian Ramage, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to Brunei Darussalam and was received by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. Also present was Nicolas Wawresky, President of French-Brunei Business Association, FBBA.

Source: Radio Television Brunei