The Ministry of Health continues to receive contributions from various agencies in the country in assisting the Ministry of Health to address and curb the spread of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam.

Yesterday, Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health received cheques amounting to $20,000 from OKKY Jewellery Sendirian Berhad; $10,000 from Jollibee Brunei and a $2,000 cheque each from Pensonic (B) Sendirian Berhad; I. Jewelery; M.Citymas Jewelery; OKKY White Gold AND Masjaya Goldsmith.

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat Ong Tiong Oh contributed a cheque amounting to $100,000.

and ‘Surgical gowns’ worth $10,000 from Mitsubishi Corporation Brunei Liaison Office.

A number of donations were also received on the 3rd and 4th of September 2021. Donors comprised of Anonymous ‘T’;

Brunei Liquified Natural Gas, BLNG.

Also donating was Rovina Jaya Enterprise

A donation was also received from Fleet Rofhas Sendirian Berhad

Also donating was Rennah Services Sendirian Berhad

as well as Rozalina Zai

Donations was also given by Nurjalilah

as well as from an anonymous donor and the Go Rush Express.

Public who wish to make donations can contact the MOH Emergency Operation Centre at 7295712 during working hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei