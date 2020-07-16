The Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association, late yesterday afternoon also held a Doa Kesyukuran ceremony in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday celebration. The function was held at the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association Surau.

The function began with a mass sunat hajat prayer, reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil and Doa Kesyukuran. Such a ceremony is held to express gratitude for His Majesty’s leadership as well as make supplications to Allah S.W.T for the monarch’s long life, health and continuous reign.

Source: Radio Television Brunei