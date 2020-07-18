The Ministry of Finance and Economy and its Departments yesterday afternoon held a Kesyukuran Ceremony, Fardhu Asar Prayer, Sunat Hajat Prayer and Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday celebration. The ceremony took place at the ministry’s Surau.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Fiscal, and Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei