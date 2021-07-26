In conjunction with the 13th Community Day Celebration 2021, the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam yesterday afternoon held a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony and mass Fardhu ‘Asar Prayer. The ceremony was held at the association’s headquarters.

The ceremony included the recitation of Surah Yaasin and doa kesyukuran. One hundred containers of rice porridge and one hundred containers of bean porridge were distributed to the residents of the Belimbing Subok Welfare Housing Complex and members of the Girl Guides Association. The ceremony continued with the mass Fardhu ‘Asar Prayer led by Dayang Hajah Fatimah binti Haji Abdul Ghani, Spiritual Commissioner of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei