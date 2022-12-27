Diversifying Pos Laju Services

The Pos Laju Medicine Delivery allows the public or patients registered with government clinics or hospitals to order their medicine to be delivered to their homes. The initiative was promoted by the Department of Pharmaceutical Services, Ministry of Health and Postal Services Department, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications. The project can also promote Pos Laju services towards diversifying the types of goods sent apart from packages and documents.

The service gives patients or the public the option of having their medicines delivered to their homes. However, applicants must first download the Que-Up app on their mobile phone to order the medicine by providing their personal information including BruHims Number. Once completed, the pharmacy will review the application and upon approval, the Postal Services Department will prepare an invoice and send it directly to the applicant via Whatsapp or email. Doctor Awang Rosdi Bin Haji Abdul Aziz, Acting Postmaster General said the project is currently focused on Brunei Muara District. The next phase will be extended to Belait District. The service is only applicable to patients who do not need to pay for their medicines at government clinics or hospital. Applicants must have BIBD accounts to enable them to pay the delivery charge.

The medicine delivery service costs $3 per package. The Postal Services Department will ensure that the medicine are stored properly. The Acting Postmaster General added, the order will be delivered once the Postal Services Department received payment confirmation from BIBD.

Source: Radio Television Brunei