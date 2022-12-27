The Ministry of Education released a list of textbook titles and basic workbooks for the 2023 school session. It includes new basic textbooks for Year 9 History subject, namely History of Brunei Darussalam 1800 to 1984 Year 9′ published by the Co-Curriculum Development Department and Star Publishing Limited Company last year. The textbook is to replace the old textbook History of Brunei Darussalam 18 hundred to 1967, revised edition published by Marshall Cavendish on 2014.

Dayang Hajah Siti Aminah Binti Haji Jumaat, Acting Head of Social Studies Unit said it is part of the efforts to update the format, review and improve the content of the old textbook. The major change in the History 2171 Brunei subject syllabus was recommended by the Cambridge International Assessment Education from 2016 to 2019.

The Textbook was produced with the cooperation of committee members, comprising officials from the Department of Curriculum Development, Brunei History Centre, Museums Department and History subject teachers. The book is available at several registered companies and bookstores at $26 per copy.

