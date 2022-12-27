In conjunction with the Brunei December Festival 2022, the Brunei Film Blitz in collaboration with Alliance Francaise de Brunei Darussalam, AFBD and supported by the French Embassy in Brunei Darussalam yesterday afternoon organised a day of movie screenings and culinary at Mahakarya Institute of the Arts Asia at Plaza Athirah.

Present was His Excellency Bernard Regnauld-Fabre, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to Brunei Darussalam. The Brunei Film Blitz is an annual film festival that started in 2017 to enhance the quality of local film production through education, workshops and competitions. Through the collaboration with AFBD, four French films were screened, which were provided by Institut Francais.

Source: Radio Television Brunei