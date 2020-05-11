The Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association through the Welfare and Community Section organised the ‘Iftar Kasih Ramadhan’, where 500 packs of mung bean and sweet corn porridge were distributed among the association’s members for breaking the fast. Apart from earning blessing during this holy month, the activity also helps to strengthen relations among members regardless of religion and nationality.

The porridge was cooked in groups by the scouts’ members at the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association headquarters. The ingredients include 30 kilogrammes of mung bean and 20 kilogrammes of sugar.

The porridge was distributed by Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Awang Ali, Chief Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association, to the members of the public who passed by the headquarters via drive-thru. The porridge was also distributed to volunteers on duty at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, Indoor Stadium of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex and the Volunteer Operation Centre in Pusat Bahagia. Source: Radio Television Brunei