The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Temburong District Office yesterday morning held a dissemination on PMKK E-Undi Mobile Application and System specifically for the members of the Kampong Rataie Consultative Council as well as Kampong Rataie and Skim Tanah Kurnia Rakyat Jati Kampong Rataie residents. The session was held at the Mukim Bokok Community Hall in Temburong.

The system is a selection and voting process of Penghulu Mukim and Village Head candidates by using an electronic voting system as an additional alternative to the existing conventional methods. Among those present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, member of the Legislative Council. According to Pg Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pg hj Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer, the system allows the residents to make online voting, which in turn facilitates the process, making it more efficient as well as adhering to the COVID-19 SOPs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei