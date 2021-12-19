20 needy families in the four districts received donations in the form of furniture, clothes and food hampers. The donation distribution took place at the Headquarters of the Royal Brunei Malay Reserve Regiment in Rimba.

In attendance was Her Excellency Homeira Rigi Zirouki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Iran to Brunei Darussalam. The donation was from the 9th Edition Jiwaku Iklas charity project organized by the Kris Karmila Kreations in collaboration with the Royal Brunei Malay Reserve Regiment. Also present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brune