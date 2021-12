Breastfeeding mothers are allowed to get the COVID-19 booster shot after 3 months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine. This was stated by the Minister of Health stated the matter during the question and answer session.

For pregnant mothers, the Minister of Health advised them to see their respective doctors and discuss the suitability of obtaining the third dose of the vaccine. The Minister of Health also advised pregnant mothers not to attend via walk-in

Source: Radio Television Brunei