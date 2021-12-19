At the media conference, the Minister of Health shared on the accomplishments of the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19.

The overall rate of the population who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 94.3 per cent; 91.6 per cent have received two doses, and 5.9 per cent have received three doses of the vaccine.

The Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Services for house-to-house service will be conducted next week for residents who are unable to receive vaccinations at the clinic due to health problems or limited movement. The house-to-house service will be conducted from 9 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon at several mukims. On the 20th of December 2021, it will be at Mukim Lumapas and Mukim Gadong ‘B’, followed by Mukim Gadong ‘B’, Mukim Kota Batu and Mukim Kuala Belait on the 21st of December. On the 22nd of December, it will conducted at Mukim Tanjong Maya and Mukim Seria, and Mukim Kota Batu as well as Mukim Berakas ‘A’ on the 23rd of December.

Residents who are eligible for the house-to-house service will be contacted in advance by the Ministry of Health for early screening, and those contacted will need to share details of their identity card or passport, as well as Bru-HIMS card or number if available.

Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Services for static service will be conducted at Kampung Bukit Beruang, Mukim Telisai on Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021 from 9 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon at the Sayyidina ‘Othman Secondary School Hall. Residents of Kampung Bukit Beruang, Mukim Telisai and the surrounding area are welcome to attend for the second and third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Vaccination Clinic is also open for walk-in for residents aged 18 and above who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccination.

For the movement restrictions that was carried out recently from 10 at night until 4 in the morning, 6 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, where all of them were violations of the directive to stay at home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei