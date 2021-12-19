One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed yesterday, taking the total cases to 15,386. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health.

This was the result of 1,166 laboratory tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Therefore, the rate of positive case is 0.1 per cent. 1 case is in Category 5, requiring assistance of artificial ventilation and is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, while there is no case in Category 4.

9 cases have recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 15,083 cases and the total active cases are 203 cases. Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 4.7 per cent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei