Also in conjunction with the World Arabic Language Day Celebration, the Language Centre, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB organized the Arabic Language Forum. The forum held virtually was participated by over 70 Arabic language activists.

The forum highlighted the topic ‘Arabic as a Bridge of Civilization’ which emphasised the importance of Arabic in connecting various races in the world through the spread of culture, science, literature and so on. Three panellists were invited to discuss the topic. The forum is hoped to provide benefit and open the minds not only Arabic users and speakers but also the public on the importance of Arabic language as a bridge of civilization.

Source: Radio Television Brunei