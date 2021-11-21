Restaurants and food courts are operating as usual with the reopening of dine-in services under the Transition Phase. With the reopening, business hours are now extended.

To ensure the safety of customers, premise owners are to ensure that employees had completed their vaccinations and all individuals scan the BruHealth app before entering the premises, apart from adhering to the SOP’s.

Although Dine-In services are now allowed during this transition phase, several restaurants are still opting for the take away service.

Source: Radio Television Brunei