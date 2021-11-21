The business operating hours of several premises and fuel stations in the country were also extended during the transition phase. Most business premises operate until 8:00 in the evening in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures, SOP outlined by the government.

The premises operate at 50 percent capacity at a time. Only individuals who have received full vaccine and have a green or yellow BruHealth code are allowed to enter business premises.

Meanwhile, business hours at fuel stations in the country were also updated. To find out the latest business hours, the public can refer through the BSM website at www.bsm.com.bn or official social media @bruneishellmarketing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei