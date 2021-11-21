The Transition Phase under the National COVID-19 Recovery Framework commenced yesterday, and government offices began operations yesterday. In carrying out their duties, officers and staff need to adapt to the new normal. Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to work in the office with a maximum attendance capacity of 50 percent.

Under the Transition Phase, government officers and staff also need to adhere to the stipulated guidelines in together curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Government officers and staff are required to take an Antigen Rapid Test, ART, every fortnight.

The public is reminded to be responsible and remain committed in adhering to the set guidelines.

Source: Radio Television Brunei