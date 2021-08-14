In the latest development, the Ministry of Health will introduce a new feature for the BruHealth application which is known as the Digital Quarantine Order which is activated starting on 13th August 2021.

Yang Berhormat the Minister of Health shared that the Digital Quarantine Order aims to:

– provide notice and information to the close contact that they have been identified as the contact for COVID-19 positive case.

– facilitate the authorities to monitor the status of those who have been granted a Quarantine Order virtually such as know their whereabouts at all times; receive confirmation of signs of infection that may be experienced by daily check-in; and receive applications for food deliveries; act as a digital document reference material for employees to inform their superiors on the imposed Quarantine Order; AND

– reduce the need for the issuance of a written Quarantine Order specifically for those with access to the BruHealth application.

In this regard, the public is required to update their personal information including their family members registered in the BruHealth application, specifically home address. This will facilitate the authorities to monitor and enforced the Quarantine Order.

What is unique about the Digital Quarantine Order is that it has a method to detect if a person being quarantined at a distance of more than 100 meters from their home address

If this happens, the enforcement will be notified immediately. Therefore, the public is advised to take seriously the Quarantine Order imposed on any individual, including updating their quarantine status in the BruHealth apps through the Digital Quarantine Order to together assist the Ministry of Health in monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In this regard, anyone found violating or disobeying any of the instructions issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204, which if found guilty can be issued a compound fine of up to 5 thousand dollars or may be prosecuted in court carrying a fine of up to 10 thousand dollars or six months imprisonment or both.

Source: Radio Television Brunei