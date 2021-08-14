The Minister of Health also informed that the sudden increase in SARS-Co-V-Two test at the government laboratory has caused delay in obtaining results for the test.

In this regard, the public is urged to be patient and give their full cooperation by not visiting the laboratory to obtain their test results. The laboratory is a restricted area and of high risk for any infection. Therefore, those who are planning to travel abroad and had conducted their swab test in the past 3 days are advised to repeat the test. No additional fee will be imposed for the second test.

Source: Radio Television Brunei