In a question and answer session with the media, a number of matters were raised including the use of face mask.

The Minister of Health explained that the Ministry of Health will take stern action against those who refuse to wear face mask.

Speaking on the AI curve, Yang Berhormat elaborated that it required a week of data to create the AI curve and to find out the AR NOT.

Touching on subsidy payment for the wages of local employees at affected companies, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy explained that the affected companies can submit their application through TAP. Meanwhile, overwhelming respond were received for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Source: Radio Television Brunei