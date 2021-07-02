The DBNS Youth Advisory Group in collaboration with the Welfare of Persons with Different Abilities, MKOKU held a dialogue session with youth members of the differently able community. The dialogue among others discussed the challenges that come with being a persons with different abilities among the community as well as sharing ideas to overcome the challenges. The event was held yesterday afternoon at the Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam in Kampung Bengkurong.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council as the Chairperson of the DBNS Youth Advisory Group. The dialogue session aims to introduce the Nation Youth Policy and Strategy 2020 – 2035 to young people aged 15 to 35 with special needs as well as to gather their information and perspective for a more inclusive development of the nation. This dialogue session also intends to introduce youth programs and initiatives that are catered for the differently abled person. Several government agencies also given a briefings at the dialogue session. It was attended by the Hearing Impaired Association; Brunei Darussalam National Association of the Blind; Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, Association of Disabled Children or KACA; Pusat Bahagia and PAPDA Association.

Source: Radio Television Brunei