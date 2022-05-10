DART is an application that facilitates its users to obtain transportation services in the country quickly. The system also allows its users to book vehicles according to the appropriate location and date according to the needs of the users. Operating since May 2018, DART Services has shown a very encouraging start with drastic growth of 457.95 per cent in 2019. Overall, the annual statistics show that the number of passengers on this service is not so much affected even in a situation when the country is not ready to receive foreign tourists.

When Brunei Darussalam was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics for March 2020 to December 2021 showed that on average, there were 7,294 passengers per month. Based on the statistics, the use of DART services is well received by the people in the country.

The breakdown of month-on-month data from March 2020 to December 2021 clearly showed the outbreak of the first wave in March 2020 had an impact on the decline in passengers trend. It was followed by a monthly recovery until the second wave in August 2021 which showed a decrease of 63.8 per cent and the number of passengers decreased for the next few months.

After the country declared an Early Endemic Phase on 15th December, 2021, there were signs of recovery in terms of the number of DART passengers on that month. It is expected that with the adoption of standard operating procedures as the new normals and followed by a high number of vaccinations as well as control of the spread of the pandemic, it is hoped that passengers will be more confident in using the service.

Source: Radio Television Brunei