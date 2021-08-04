A local man and a foreign woman were fined by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court for offences under the Excise Order 2006.

Zairulnizam Bin Brahim, 40, pleaded guilty for having in possession 137 types of electronic cigarette items and accessories. The court imposed a fine of $30,000 or 14 months imprisonment in default. The accused was given until the 28th of February 2022 to settle the fine.

Meanwhile, Nekmah Binti Puasa, 52, pleaded guilty for having in possession 12 cartons and 58 packs of cigarettes of various brand. The court imposed a fine of $14,000 or 13 months imprisonment in default. The accused was given a period until the 28th of February 2022 to settle the fine. All contraband items were confiscated to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei