In efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Department of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs is has now launched the COVID-19 Special Infaq Tarbiah Programme in Arabic and Religious Schools. The programme is open to companies and the public to contribute learning necessities and health packages by contacting the hotline 825 7878 or e-mail to ‘infaq.tarbiah@jpi.edu.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei