Taking into account the development of the COVID-19 situation in the country, all teaching and learning has been implemented ‘Online’. The Ministry of Education through the Counselling Unit, Student Affairs Division, Department of Schools has activated the ‘Talian Kalinga’ for government school students and staff with learning disabilities, personal problems and others, conducted by professionals in the field of guidance and counselling.

The public, specifically school students and staff can contact the Talian Kalinga at 741 3059 from 8 to 11.30 in the morning and from 2 to 4 in the afternoon. The line is only open during school hours and is closed during public holidays.

Source: Radio Television Brunei