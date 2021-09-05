The Public are advised to always adhere to all rules, procedures and preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the Brunei International Airport as recommended by the Ministry of Health. The advice issued by the Department of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications in its Press Release, shared some of the procedures that need to be adhered to at the Brunei International Airport.

All departing passengers are to be dropped off only;

The public are strictly not allowed to pick-up arriving passengers;

All passengers must have BruHealth application and must scan the QR Code provided;

Passengers who do not have BruHealth application must submit proof of travel documentations as well as negative COVID-19 PCR Test Certificate if required prior to entering the Brunei International Airport.

Public who do not have the BruHealth application are not permitted to enter the premises.

Source: Radio Television Brunei