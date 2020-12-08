Throughout January to November 2020, sum 369 individuals embraced Islam nationwide, with 115 conversions recorded in the Tutong District. The number increased when a Dusun family embraced Islam yesterday at Kampung Penabai in Tutong District.

The head of family, Mana bin Buang is now known as Muhammad Mazlan bin Hamdan. While his wife, Mula binti Luje @ Luja is now known as Nur Naila binti Muhammad Hilmi. Also embracing Islam were their son and wife as well as four grandchildren. Present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs and Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei