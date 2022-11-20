​A family in Belait District chose Islam as their new way of life. The conversion ceremony was held on 20th November afternoon, at the Kampung Panaga National Housing Scheme in Seria.

Awang Lunciano Cruz Ranchero, a 69-year-old Filipino is now known as Muhammad Syazani bin Abdullah Ranchero; while his wife, Dayang Runi binti Bundan, aged 45, is now known as Dayang Nur Ayuni Khairunnisa binti Muhammad Sufian. Their 8 children also chose their respective Islamic names. Present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Datin.

Since early this year, 83 people in Belait District have embraced Islam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei