The Ministry of Health continues to receive contribution from various parties in the country towards tackling and curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health recently received several donations of necessities from enterprises Mumtaz, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Syarikat Aliaa Sdn Bhd.

Any donations can be made directly to MOH Emergency Operation at 729 5712 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei