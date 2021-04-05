Yang Amat Berhormat Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia and spouse as well as delegation left the country this afternoon after concluding a two-day Official Visit and the 23rd Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia.

Prior to boarding the special aircraft, Yang Amat Berhormat and spouse proceeded to walk past a Static Guard mounted by members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces. Present was Yang Berhormat Dato’ Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Also present at the Brunei International Airport to bid farewell were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs as Minister-in-Attendance and spouse; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs; Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force; Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and respective spouses. Also present was Puan Nadia Azura Mohd. Nudri, Charge d’Affaires of the Malaysian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei