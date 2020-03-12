London, March 11, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) has expanded its already extensive measures to ensure a safe working environment for its employees in light of the COVID-19 emergency. The Company has been leveraging its experience acquired firstly in China, and more recently rolling out best practices across all regions in which it operates.

Reflecting the emergency decrees announced earlier this week by the Italian Government, the Company has started to introduce additional measures at its facilities in Italy, which strictly follow the mandated requirements. To this end CNH Industrial today announced that, where necessary, it will temporarily close Italian production facilities, during which time additional safety measures will be implemented. These protocols will be applied across all CNH Industrial´s manufacturing sites should conditions require. This will enable the Company to continue to provide all employees with a safe working environment, whilst managing production volumes accordingly.

Important actions further reinforce the health and safety initiatives already in place. The Company has extended its ‘Smart Working’ (working from home) program, in addition to spacing measures and the provision of protective face masks where appropriate. This is in conjunction with intensive sanitization and deep-cleaning of all work and rest areas, changing rooms and related facilities in all its locations.

The Company’s global COVID-19 taskforce is working closely with national jurisdiction health authorities and is ready to extend its developed safety protocols as needs arise.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial- subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment