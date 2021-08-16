Following the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Health through the Department of Health Services informs on changes of services at several health centres, starting on 16th of August 2021.

At the Berakas Health Centre, only patients with fever, cough and flu as well as individuals who are instructed to undergo the COVID-19 swab test are accepted. Changes include after hours services. However, the Berakas Health Centre will still accept any emergency cases. The centre’s operating hours are as stated.

Meanwhile, the Seria Health Centre will only accept patients without symptoms of fever, cough and flu or patients issued with the Quarantine Order or the Self-Isolation Notice. COVID-19 swab test is now unavailable at the Seria Health Centre. Patients with fever, cough and flu or those who are issued with the Quarantine Order or the Self-Isolation Notice are advised to visit the ILI Clinic at the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital. However, the Seria Health Centre is still accepting any emergency cases. The centre’s operating hours is as shown on the screen. For other health centres that are not accepting flu cases, members of the public are advised to postpone any appointment for light cases, and come for the appointment if only necessary.

The Ministry of Health in its press release also informs on the temporary relocation of services from the Jubli Emas Bunut Health Centre to the Jubli Perak Sengkurong Health Centre. The affected services include the General Clinic; Mother and Child Clinic; Phlebotomy services and the Pharmaceutical Services.

Meanwhile, the Jubli Emas Bunut Health Centre will start to operate as a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre starting on Tuesday, 17th of August 2021. The public who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine injection at the said centre are required to book their slot through the BruHealth application, and are advised to be at the centre one hour before the appointment time to avoid congestion at the vaccination centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei