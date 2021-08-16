Various contributions continue to be provided to frontliners as a show of appreciation and encouragement to those who are involved in combating COVID-19 in the country. Necessities amounting to 20 thousand dollars was donated by the Council on Social Welfare, MKM to frontliners comprising the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society and the Youth Volunteers.

The contributions were handed over by Awang Mohd Yusof Shaik Abdul Halim, President of MKM to the president of the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society, Awang Haji Mohammad Suhaimi bin Haji Ibrahim. Meanwhile, representing frontliners for the Youth Volunteers is Awang Ahmad Nabil Fikri bin Haji Mahrub, Head of the Communications Division for Youth Volunteers Airport Team, Alpha Tango. Among the donated items include disposable lab coats and aprons, gloves, beverages and snacks. In an interview with the president of MKM, the contribution is hoped to further encourage frontliners involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei