Following the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, and inline with the closure of several dental clinics and reduced dental services to emergency treatment only, the Ministry of Health through the Dental Service Department informs on the opening of consultation services for dental patients via telephone at 811 7981 or 811 7936. Those who wish to send messages via the Whatsapp application can contact the number 811 7635. Currently, only non-aerosol emergency dental treatments are administered and are subject to screening counters provided at several locations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei