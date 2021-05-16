Every Syawal, Hari Raya cakes and biscuits of different kinds often become the focus during reciprocal visits. Among the delicacies that frequently served including semperit, batik and rolled cakes, fruit cakes and pineapple tart.

Some people chose to bake their own cakes and biscuits to be served during Hari Raya. Others purchase them at supermarkets, bazaars or make reservation from entrepreneurs, and this is a preferred method especially for those who are just too busy for Hari Raya Aidil Fitri.

Among the dishes that are synonymous with Hari Raya Aidil Fitri is ‘Kueh Mor’. It is a dry biscuit made from flour, eggs, ghee or butter, while icing sugar is also used to dust the top of the biscuit. The old technique of making this biscuit is making and rolling them by hand, but now many people choose to use electric cake mixers and food processors. In line with the changes of time, most cakes and biscuits are undergoing innovation from its original recipe and the way it is made according to each individual’s creativity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei