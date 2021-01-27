The Bullying-Free Youth Programme aims to increase public awareness, especially among children and adolescents on the issue of bullying. The programme organised by the Health Promotion Centre through the Mental Health Strategy Group in collaboration with the Counselling Division, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Secondary School was held yesterday for the Year 7 students of the school.

The Bullying-Free Youth Programme is one of the annual activities of the programme which is one of the School Outreach Programmes for the Promotion of Mental Health for Children and Adolescents under the Health Promotion Centre. The programme is also intended to be a platform to provide measures to curb the issue of bullying as well as making Brunei Darussalam free from the bullying symptoms. This morning’s session was also filled with a briefing on Brunei Bullying-Free and ways to stop the issue of Bullying presented by Nor Syahmun binti Haji Matassan, Clinical Psychological Officer, Health Promotion Centre. In addition, a number of attractive activities were also carried out.

Source: Radio Television Brunei